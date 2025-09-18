Guwahati: Assam police have detained two students from a private university following a rape allegation filed by a female student.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of September 13 in Assam’s Panikhaiti, about 55 kilometers from Guwahati.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Amitabh Basumatary, informed the media that the police registered the case after receiving the complaint on Tuesday.

“Initial findings suggest that one female and five male students gathered for a party that night. The girl returned to her room under the influence of alcohol. When she woke up the next morning, she realized she had been raped by one of her male friends,” said Basumatary.

Investigators identified and detained two of the students allegedly involved in the assault.

Both are minors and have been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board in Kamrup Metro.

Their identities remain confidential due to legal protections for underage accused.

While the investigation continues, the private university has suspended all five male students involved in the party.

The university’s registrar issued a suspension notice naming all five, including the two minors.

All suspended students belong to neighboring Manipur.

The survivor, according to a post on social media platform X by Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, is reportedly from Tripura.

He stated that he had spoken with the survivor and assured her of support.

A girl from tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati . I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her.I appeal to everyone to not speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed. We will ensure justice is given to the victim . — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) September 17, 2025

“I urge everyone to avoid speculation and protect the girl’s identity. We will ensure justice is served,” Debbarma posted.

Basumatary reiterated that investigators are handling the case with sensitivity and are working to ensure due process is followed.

Police have urged media outlets and the public to refrain from revealing any information that could compromise the survivor’s privacy.