Guwahati: After a series of accidents relating to passenger buses on National Highway-17, the police have initiated a crackdown on reckless driving on the route in Goalpara, Assam.

A police official informed that over the months there have been several reports of accidents caused by passenger buses which are driven recklessly.

However, since the route is very long, these buses often are not monitored, the official said.

During the drive, traffic police from the Jogighopa Police Station conducted a series of checks on all buses plying on that route.

The traffic police also penalised several vehicles during the drive for violating traffic and safety rules.

An official said that keeping in mind the recent accidents on the route, they are cracking down on buses found to be overspeeding, reckless driving and overloading passengers as well as cargo.

The official added that drivers were asked to maintain traffic protocol or there may be severe legal consequences.

He also informed that vehicles found with multiple violations would be impounded.

On November 16, three people were killed after their car had a head-on collision with a bus in Rangjuli of Goalpara.

The bus was accused of reckless driving and not following lane disciplines which led to the accident.

Last week, a father-daughter duo were killed in a similar accident after their vehicle was hit by a bus on the same route.

The locals had in outrage set the bus on fire as it was alleged that the driver was negligent.

Police said that all accidents on the route are under investigation and to prevent further accidents, they have launched a crackdown on such vehicles.

The police also claimed that apart from the buses, motorcycles and trucks would also be thoroughly checked.

They claimed that most of the accidents are caused by human error and negligence hence strict measures will now be taken.