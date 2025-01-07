Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 11 crore in Cachar & Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized drugs worth over Rs 11 crore in three separate raids across Cachar and Karbi Anglong districts, Assam leading to the arrest of four individuals.

In the first operation, Cachar Police recovered 1.17 kg of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 5.1 crore, from the Dighar Fulertol area.

A second raid in Dhanehari, under the jurisdiction of Sonai Police Station, led to the seizure of 73.97 kg of ganja, worth Rs 38 lakh.

The third operation took place in Dillai Tiniali, Karbi Anglong, where Karbi Anglong Police intercepted a bus and confiscated 1.22 kg of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 6 crore.

The successful operations were praised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to social media to congratulate Assam Police for their efforts.

In a post, he highlighted the seizures, calling them a significant blow to the drug trade.