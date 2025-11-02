Guwahati: Sixteen people from Bangladesh, suspected of entering Assam illegally, were sent back by state authorities.

The action sends a strong message that attempts such as “Miyabhai ki daring” will not succeed in Assam.

Police sources said the group crossed an unfenced section of the international border and moved into Assam under suspicious circumstances.

Acting on intelligence, law enforcement teams quickly carried out an operation and returned all 16 individuals to the border.

Preliminary questioning revealed that none of them had valid travel documents. Authorities suspect that the group could be part of a larger network involved in illegal cross-border movements.

The individuals have been sent back, and officials are working to trace their route and identify any facilitators.

Border patrols in vulnerable areas have been intensified to prevent further infiltration attempts.

Assam’s security officials said their agencies remain alert to prevent any activity that could disturb peace or affect the state’s demographic balance.

Investigations are ongoing to prevent such infiltration in the future.