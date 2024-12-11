Guwahati: A suspicious fire incident occurred last night at the Garmur police station in Majuli, Assam, where two police vehicles were allegedly set ablaze by unidentified individuals.

The vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS306173 and AS307523, were parked in the regular parking spot of the police station, just a few meters away from the main building.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to nearby buildings or cause any harm to human life.

However, the vehicles sustained significant damage.

The police station is one of the most important ones in Majuli.

According to a police source, the fire was noticed in three vehicles, but two were completely engulfed in flames.

The fire and emergency services responded promptly, controlling the situation and preventing a major mishap.

An investigation into the incident is expected to be launched soon to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible.

The source also said that while it has been suspected that the fire may have been the handiwork of miscreants, they are also checking for technical snags as well.