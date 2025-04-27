Assam political row: CM Sarma, MP Gogoi clash over alleged Pakistan remarks

Guwahati: A heated social media spat erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, with both politicians making serious allegations of Pakistan links against each other and involving their families in the controversy.

Chief Minister Sarma, taking to his social media handle X, questioned MP Gaurav Gogoi about a purported 15-day visit to Pakistan and the alleged salary his wife receives from a Pakistan-based NGO.

“Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit?” he asked.

Questions for the Hon’ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party:

The Chief Minister further questioned, “Is it true that the MP’s wife ‘continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India’? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India?”

Sarma also demanded clarity on the citizenship status of Gogoi’s wife and children, hinting at potential further revelations.

Following the allegation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on his social media handle X responded by challenging the Chief Minister with three questions: “Will you resign if you fail to prove your allegations against me and my wife being agents of an enemy country? Will you take questions on your own children and wife?”

He also questioned the state police’s action against those involved in the “coal mafia” operating in Assam, referencing recent ED findings on illegal coal mining and alleged cross-border syndicates.

Questions for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam



1) Will you resign if you fail to prove your allegations of me and my wife being agents of an enemy country ?



2) Will you take questions on your own children and wife ?



Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also mentioned a pending SIT report, without specifying its subject.

CM Sarma countered Gogoi’s response, denying any family connection to Pakistan and promising to release “sufficient materials” to “expose” Gogoi’s alleged links by September 10, 2025.

“Neither I nor my son and daughter have ever visited Pakistan, the Chief Minister asserted.

I would like to clarify that neither I nor my son and daughter have ever visited Pakistan. Furthermore, my wife and our entire family would never even think of accepting any salary or financial support from Pakistan.

Furthermore, my wife and our entire family would never even think of accepting any salary or financial support from Pakistan,” he stated.

The Congress MP, in a subsequent post, reiterated his original questions and added, “Wait for 2026,”

None of the questions answered. I will repeat.



1) Will you resign if you fail to prove your allegations of me and my wife being agents of an enemy country ?



2) Will you take questions on your own children and wife ?



