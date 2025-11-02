Guwahati: To address the growing environmental challenges in Guwahati, the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) in collaboration with Aaranyak has launched the initiative “Pollution Abating Schools in Guwahati.”

The project aims to promote sustainable practices and environmental awareness among school students, encouraging them to become active participants in pollution abatement.

The inception workshop was held at the APCB conference hall, where G.K. Misra, Member Secretary of APCB, inaugurated the programme. Dr. Misra emphasized the importance of civic participation in combating pollution and expressed APCB’s intent to expand the initiative to more schools based on pilot results.

Highlighting Aaranyak’s commitment to ecological education, Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Assistant Director of Aaranyak’s Environment Education and Capacity Building Division, underscored the organisation’s efforts in guiding youth towards ecological security. Dr. Simanta Kalita, Senior Consultant at Aaranyak, presented key findings from a Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) study conducted among students.

Also Read: Assam police arrest two, seize pistol and fake currency in Sribhumi

Officials from APCB, Aaranyak, Samagra Shiksha Assam, along with teachers and students, participated in the event.

The programme aligns with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEFCC) Mission LiFE initiative to promote sustainable lifestyles.

#