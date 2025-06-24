Guwahati: The Assam Pollution Control Board (PCBA) has issued a show-cause notice to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) following a gas leak on June 12 at its Rudrasagar oilfield in Sivasagar district.

The ONGC is accused of operating Well No. 147 without obtaining crucial environmental permits, including the Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO).

The leak forced the displacement of nearly 350 families. In response, the government, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has urged ONGC to permanently seal the well.

Meanwhile, ONGC has reported a slowdown in the gas flow and announced that an international specialist team from the United States is now on-site.

During a June 21 inspection, the PCBA discovered unauthorized operations at the Rudrasagar site, leading to violations of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act of 1974, the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, and the Hazardous and Other Wastes Rules of 2016.

A PCBA official emphasized, “This notice reinforces that every company, regardless of its reputation, must follow environmental laws.”

The ONGC has 15 days to respond to the notice or face legal repercussions, potentially including Environmental Compensation Fines, as per a 2019 ruling by the National Green Tribunal.

The PCBA had reportedly issued repeated warnings about obtaining proper clearances, which went unheeded. An inspection team confirmed ongoing, uncontrolled emissions from the well, raising serious concerns about air quality and public health in the region.

ONGC has confirmed a significant drop in gas pressure at the site. A joint task force, comprising ONGC’s Regional Crisis Management Team and the US experts, is working around the clock.

An extra-long boom crane was mobilized from Guwahati to assist in dismantling rig components before sealing the well.

Residents impacted by the leak remain displaced, and local health officials are monitoring air quality, concerned about potential long-term exposure effects.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing energy development with environmental protection and community well-being.

While ONGC focuses on containment and closure, the PCBA’s action highlights a broader issue: even major energy corporations must remain accountable and transparent in their operations.

As sealing efforts progress, authorities and affected families will be closely observing to ensure this disaster leads to tangible improvements.