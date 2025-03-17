Assam: Punjab Police in Dibrugarh for Amritpal Singh aides’ transfer

Dibrugarh: A 25-member team from Punjab Police has been stationed in Dibrugarh for the past two days to oversee the transfer of seven associates of Amritpal Singh from Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail to Punjab.

The team includes senior officials, including the Additional Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Punjab Police, with Superintendent of Police (SP) Harinder Singh Gill leading the operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the exact date of the transfer remains undisclosed, the Punjab Police team is actively completing the required legal procedures in Dibrugarh before proceeding.

The detainees being transferred include Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh (alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke), Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh. Their relocation to Punjab prisons is expected within the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh, along with Papalpreet Singh and Varinder Singh Johal, will continue to be detained under the National Security Act (NSA), with their detention set to last until June 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!