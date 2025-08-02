Guwahati: A rare and endangered slow loris was rescued from a dry pond area in Assam’s Digboi on Saturday. The animal was found dangerously close to an 11,000-volt electric wire, posing a risk of electrocution.

The successful rescue was made possible through quick communication and coordination among local villagers, forest officials, and the Assam Electricity Board.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Conservationist Devajit Moran shared the rescue details on social media, saying:

“Last night, a rare slow loris was rescued from a dry pond in Digboi. My friend Bhagawan alerted us about the animal climbing an electric pole and being at risk of electrocution.

We rushed to the location and found it dangerously close to a live 11,000-volt wire. After coordinating with the forest department, Assam Electricity Board, and local villagers, we safely rescued the loris.

The team released it into the Lakhipathar Reserved Forest. We urge everyone to support wildlife protection efforts.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moran explained that the loris had climbed a power pole, and the team proceeded cautiously, considering its nocturnal nature.

After rescuing the loris, the team released it into its natural habitat in Lakhipathar Reserved Forest.

Conservationists recognize the slow loris (Nycticebus bengalensis) as a rare nocturnal primate found in Northeast India. The IUCN Red List classifies it as ‘Vulnerable,’ and the Indian Wildlife Protection Act protects it.

People have widely praised the rescue, highlighting the importance of community involvement, quick action, and coordination in safeguarding Assam’s wildlife.