Written by –Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: A rare yellow Indian Flap-shell Turtle (Lissemys punctata), recently rescued from the banks of the Kapili River in Nagaon district, has become the centre of public fascination and conservation awareness at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

The turtle, exhibiting a striking golden hue caused by a rare genetic condition called chromatic leucism, was discovered by villagers near Changsoki village in Kampur.

This mutation results in partial loss of pigmentation, unlike full albinism, and lends the animal a vivid yellow color—making it both visually stunning and particularly vulnerable in the wild due to reduced camouflage.

The discovery was promptly reported to the forest department, and a rescue team led by forest officer Shamim Akhtar secured the turtle and transported it to the zoo the following day. “This is a rare case. Conservation of such individuals is crucial to protecting our biodiversity,” Akhtar stated.

Zoo officials have placed the turtle in a specially monitored habitat suited to its needs. While it draws significant crowds—especially during the summer holidays—it also serves a larger purpose: fostering dialogue about the importance of wildlife conservation.

“The turtle is not just a visitor attraction—it’s helping us promote awareness about preserving natural habitats and respecting rare species,” said a zoo spokesperson.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also acknowledged the significance of the rescue. “Turtles have long been an integral part of our ecosystem and contribute to our rich biodiversity. The Assam Zoo plays an active role in conserving native turtle species and encouraging scientific study,” he said.

Beyond its biological rarity, the turtle has sparked interest from a cultural perspective. In traditions like Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui, golden turtles are considered symbols of luck, prosperity, and harmony. Many visitors, especially families, see the turtle as a sign of good fortune, transforming their zoo visit into a meaningful experience.

What makes this story especially uplifting is the role played by the local community. Instead of capturing or harming the rare creature, villagers chose to protect it and alert authorities—highlighting a growing awareness of conservation in rural Assam.

Similar instances have occurred in Nagaon’s Raha area, where youths have rescued other rare turtle species and handed them over to forest officials.

Experts note that due to its unique pigmentation, the turtle would have faced significant survival challenges in the wild. In this case, captivity offers both safety and an opportunity to educate the public about the importance of protecting vulnerable species.