Guwahati: After the dewatering process at the Umrangso mine in Dima Hasao, Assam, the remaining five trapped miners’ bodies were retrieved.

The retrieval operations were carried out after the dewatering process was finished.

The recovered remains have been brought up from the mine shaft, and the identification process is currently underway to ensure closure for the families affected by the tragic incident.

Earlier, search and rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army recovered another body from the flooded coal mine in the 3 Kilo Umrangso area of Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue any remaining trapped individuals.

