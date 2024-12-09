North Lakhimpur: Renowned Assamese poet Jogen Taid, celebrated for his evocative portrayal of the Subansiri river and its people, passed away on Monday after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 56.

Taid’s poetry captured the essence of the rustic world of Ghunasuti, infusing it with romantic naturalism.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His works resonated with readers, earning him a dedicated following. He was instrumental in organizing annual poetry festivals in Ghunasuti, bringing together literary and cultural luminaries.

His poetry collections, including Sariyah Rokhiya Ejoni Gabharu, Borokhunot Gabhoru Jaak, and Aji Rati Thaki Jowa Hole, are considered classics of Assamese literature.

Born in Ghunasuti in 1968, Taid worked as an assistant teacher at Ghunasuti HS School in Assam’s in Lakhimpur district. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His mortal remains were taken in a solemn procession through three villages before being laid to rest in his ancestral village, Simaluguri.

Taid’s untimely demise has cast a pall of sorrow over the literary and cultural circles of Lakhimpur in Assam. His contributions to Assamese literature will continue to inspire future generations.