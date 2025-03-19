Guwahati: The Defence Ministry has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of a new Sainik School at Langvoku in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The Defence Ministry has sanctioned the amount as grants-in-aid for the construction of the Sainik School building for the financial year 2024-25.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the funding.

Pegu on X stated that this funding will enhance quality education and discipline among students. Pegu also mentioned that the amount was released from a total allocation of Rs 335.87 crores.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin also expressed gratitude for the funding.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Momin said in his X post that the funding is a proud moment. He mentioned that Assam’s second Sainik School will be built in Langvoku, 108th Bokajan (S.T.) LAC. He expressed gratitude to the leaders for this milestone in education and empowerment.