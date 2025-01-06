NAZIRA: The much-awaited Mohiyoshi Joymoti Memorial Complex (MJMC) is finally set to become a reality in Sivasagar, Assam.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita ceremonially laid the ‘lai khuta’ (main pillar) of the multi-crore MJMC at Maduri in the Sivasagar district of Assam on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Mohiyoshi Joymoti Memorial Complex, worth Rs 50 crore, will be built on a plot of 15 bighas of land close to Joymoti High School, Maduri. Maduri is the birthplace of legendary Ahom princess Joymoti Konwari.

Also Read: India reports first cases of HMPV in Bengaluru

The Tai Ahom Development Council has already released Rs 6.85 crore for the project in the first phase.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“It’s a historic day in contemporary times. Joymoti Konwari, just like Chaolung Siukapha, Lachit Borphukan and Veer Chilarai, is a memorable character not only for the Ahom community but also for the people of the entire Assam”, Pabitra Margherita said.

He added, “It’s because of the political will of the BJP government that the Mohiyoshi Joymoti Memorial Complex is going to be built at Maduri. I thank Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking the initiative for construction of the Mohiyoshi Joymoti Memorial Complex.”

Also Read: Assam: 16 cattle heads seized by villagers in Dibrugarh

He said that books depicting the valour and glory of the Ahoms have been made available in 24 Indian languages and distributed to the library of every university, college, and government and private educational institution of the country.

Margherita informed reporters that a war memorial would be constructed at the site of the Battle of Alaboi where 10,000 Assamese soldiers had laid down their lives while fighting against the Mughal army in 1669.

Traditional Ahom rituals marked the laying ceremony which also saw the presence of Tai Ahom Development Council chairman Mayur Borgohain and Swargadeo Chaolung Siukapha Samannay Kshetra vice chairman Dayananda Borgohain.

Mayur Borgogain said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken steps, such as the Mohiyoshi Joymoti Memorial Complex, to establish Joymoti Konwari on the world stage.

According to Borgohain, the MJMC will have a museum, conference hall, and all the other things found at a ‘kalakshetra’ (cultural centre).

It is also learnt that the Mohiyoshi Joymoti Memorial Complex will initially have a statue of Joymoti Konwari, an auditorium and a Tai language school.

The MJMC project has been funded by the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, Assam.

Joymoti Konwari, born to Laithepena Borgohain and Chandradaru, was an indomitable princess of the Ahom kingdom which lasted for around 600 years.

She was the wife of Prince Gadapani who had to live in exile because of the atrocities inflicted on young princes by King Sulikpha (Lora Raja) at the instigation of his officer Laluksola Borphukan.

Joymoti was brutally tortured for 14 days and then killed by soldiers of King Sulikpha at Jerenga Pathar for not revealing the whereabouts of her husband.

The supreme sacrifice that the 17th century Ahom princess made for the sake of her motherland earned her the honorific ‘Mohiyoshi’.