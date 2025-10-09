Guwahati: A Right to Information (RTI) activist from Dhekiajuli, Dilip Nath, has written to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu seeking, in intervention against what he termed an “outrageous and irrational” statement by Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika regarding the state’s new plan to control floods by turning wetlands into reservoirs.

The controversy stems from remarks Hazarika made at a press conference in Guwahati on October 4, where he announced that the Assam Water Resources Department is implementing a flood control project based on a suggestion from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The plan involves diverting excess water from the Brahmaputra and its tributaries into large ponds and reservoirs during the monsoon season to reduce flooding.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned ?692 crore for the first phase of the project, under which 15 locations across the state have been identified for conversion into wetland reservoirs. Work has already begun, with the Mora Bhorolu wetland in Sonitpur district being one of the pilot sites.

However, Nath strongly opposed the initiative, calling it “illogical, unscientific, and a waste of taxpayers’ money.” In his letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Nath wrote that it was “unthinkable” for any government to claim that digging large ponds could solve Assam’s complex flood problem, which has persisted for decades due to the Brahmaputra’s unpredictable behaviour.

“It is very unthinkable, imaginary, unreasonable, and irresponsible for any person or government to make such a claim,” Nath wrote. “Floods in Assam can only be addressed through modern technology and scientific innovation, not by digging large ponds at 15 places.”

He further alleged that the decision reflects poor planning and disregard for scientific reasoning, warning that it could lead to a “massive loss of public funds without producing tangible results.”

“Such irrational policies will cause a huge burden on the public exchequer. The government must act with prudence and scientific foresight rather than resort to populist measures,” Nath stated in his letter.

Nath also copied his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to review the project before further funds are released.

Floods continue to be one of Assam’s gravest environmental and humanitarian challenges, displacing thousands of families and damaging cropland every year.

Experts have long advocated for integrated water management, improved embankment systems, and real-time monitoring as more effective long-term solutions.

While the state government maintains that the wetland-reservoir model could help reduce peak flood levels and store water for irrigation during dry months, Nath’s letter reflects growing public scepticism about the practicality and scientific grounding of the plan.

As the debate deepens, the project — and the minister’s remarks — have ignited a broader conversation on how Assam should balance traditional wisdom, modern science, and accountability in tackling one of its most enduring natural crises.