Guwahati: A huge financial discrepancy has emerged within Assam’s Agriculture Department, revealing alleged fraudulent payments for undelivered black gram seeds.

An RTI inquiry uncovered that officials paid for 20,000 kg of seeds, but received only 12,408 kg, resulting in a loss of 7,592 kg worth of public funds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Activist Dilip Nath of Dhekiajuli exposed the scam through an RTI application, revealing that the department, under Agriculture Minister Atul Borah, overpaid Salasar Agro Services, a Guwahati-based firm.

The seeds were intended for distribution to farmers in Golaghat district in 2023, as part of state agricultural initiatives.

Official records show the Director of Agriculture ordered 20,000 kg of Black Gram Kota URD4 seeds for Golaghat, to be delivered by March 26, 2023.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salasar Agro Services was contracted to supply 2,500 bags, each containing 8 kg. However, the Golaghat APART nodal officer received only 12,408 kg on March 25, 2023. Despite this, the department made full payment for the entire 20,000 kg.

Further investigation revealed inflated procurement costs. The seeds were purchased at Rs 159 per kg, significantly above the market rate of approximately Rs 80 per kg, effectively doubling the expenditure.

Nath accused Minister Borah of enabling corruption, stating, “Instead of doubling farmers’ income, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Borah’s actions have set back their progress.”

He also raised concerns about the appointment of Jiban Krishna Biswas, a statistical officer, as General Manager (Production) of Assam Seed Corporation, alleging a lack of required expertise. Nath claimed Biswas was favored due to his connection to the minister.

Nath demanded an immediate investigation, action against responsible officials, and stricter oversight of procurement processes.

He warned that continued corruption would severely hinder the progress of Assam’s farmers.

The revelation has sparked outrage among farmers and stakeholders, with demands for a high-level inquiry into the misuse of public funds meant for agricultural development.