Guwahati: Assam’s Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday called for a lawful and transparent investigation into the mysterious death of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, urging the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police to club all related FIRs—including one lodged against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and others at Basistha police station—under a single investigation.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Saikia said that one Rudrankur Hazarika had filed an FIR with Basistha police station naming Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and participants of the North East India Festival in Singapore, where Garg reportedly spent his final days before his death on September 19.

“The SIT has already clubbed 54 FIRs lodged by Zubeen’s fans across Assam. It will not be an offence if this FIR is also included,” Saikia said, emphasising that “no innocent person should be punished and no guilty person should escape justice.”

The veteran Congress leader expressed concern over what he termed as “inconsistencies” in statements from the government, particularly those made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the post-mortem (PM) report. Citing the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Saikia said that copies of such reports should not be shared publicly before submission to the court.

Saikia reiterated that the Chief Minister should refrain from making statements on the ongoing investigation and allow the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle all communication through its investigating officer. “Press briefings should come from the SIT, not from political figures. They should share only information that doesn’t compromise the probe,” he said, adding that people across Assam have been “praying for justice in Zubeen’s case.”

He noted that Zubeen Garg’s wife and sister had repeatedly appealed for justice through social media, and emphasized the need to follow the law strictly. “The British-era laws have been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Under Section 230 of the BNSS, police reports and related documents can only be shared with the accused and the victim once the case is submitted to the court,” Saikia explained. “Yet, from the beginning, the Chief Minister stated that the post-mortem report would be made available to the family and others at the CID office. Why make such a claim when it clearly goes against procedure?”

Questioning the Chief Minister’s remarks, Saikia said, “He took an oath of office and secrecy. His party introduced these new laws, and as a law graduate, he should know their provisions. Why speak in a way that misleads the people or stirs emotions?”

He also raised concerns about how the police were handling sensitive information. “Even senior officers should know what can or cannot be disclosed under the new laws. We saw an Additional SP trying to hand over the post-mortem report to Zubeen’s wife—it’s commendable that the family refused to accept it,” Saikia said. “If such reports are leaked, the accused might use them to their advantage in court.”

Referring to recent media coverage, he added, “Today, a leading English daily published details from the post-mortem report. Are these selective leaks? Is someone trying to protect certain individuals? How did such confidential information reach the press?”

Saikia stressed that the investigation must remain lawful and free from political interference. “Everything should be done according to the law,” he said. “We’ve seen cases collapse in court because the police couldn’t present solid evidence. That must not happen in Zubeen’s case.”

He renewed his call for a High Court–monitored probe or even a CBI investigation, given that the death occurred in a foreign country. “The Chief Minister keeps changing his statements—one day he says the CID will visit Singapore, the next day he says they won’t. Why this confusion?” Saikia asked.

Concluding his remarks, the Opposition leader urged the authorities to maintain focus and avoid unnecessary public commentary. “The inquiry should not be diverted. If officials need to share updates, they should do so through the CPRO, not through casual remarks or selective leaks,” he said.

He also cautioned against politicizing the case, noting that “truth and justice must take precedence over political blame games.”

As Assam continues to mourn the loss of Zubeen Garg, Saikia’s remarks reflect a broader public demand — that the investigation be handled with integrity, sensitivity, and full transparency, honoring the legacy of one of the state’s most beloved cultural figures.