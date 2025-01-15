Guwahati: Actor and producer Sarmistha Chakravorty has been honoured with the Best Actor (Female) award at the prestigious 7th Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards for her exceptional performance in the Assamese feature film Jiya.

Her portrayal of the resilient titular character earned widespread acclaim for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Expressing her gratitude, Sarmistha Chakravorty said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the Best Actor (Female) award at the 7th Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards. This recognition holds immense significance for me, not just as an actor but also as a first-time producer.”

She further said “It motivates me to continue creating meaningful stories that connect with audiences on a deeper level. My heartfelt thanks to the jury and the organizers for this incredible honour.”

The Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards, instituted in 2016 by the Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Trust, pay tribute to the legacy of visionary filmmaker Sailadhar Baruah, who brought Assamese cinema to the global stage with films like Halodhia Charaye Baodhan Khai (The Catastrophe).

The awards celebrate cinematic excellence from Assam and across the North East Region, promoting unity and integrity through films of aesthetic and cultural significance.

Jiya, directed by Kenny Basumatary and produced by Sarmistha Chakravorty, has been widely celebrated for its compelling storytelling and its realistic depiction of the struggles faced by a single mother.

Adding to its achievements, the film won multiple honours at the 2024 Prag Cine Awards, including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Dialogue for Kenny Basumatary and Sarmistha Chakravorty, Best Singer Male for Angarag Papon Mahanta, and Best Background Score for Ambar Das.

These accolades highlight the film’s powerful narrative, technical brilliance, and resonant soundtrack, further cementing its place as a milestone in Assamese cinema.

The 7th Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards ceremony which was held in Guwahati, continues to inspire filmmakers by celebrating excellence in cinema.

By recognizing films like Jiya, it reinforces the significant role of regional cinema in shaping narratives that resonate universally.

Sarmistha Chakravorty’s achievement as Best Actor (Female) stands as a testament to her dedication and passion for storytelling, further solidifying the impact of Jiya in Assamese cinema.