Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday lauded the role of AIIMS Guwahati in shaping a “future-ready healthcare ecosystem” while addressing the INI Radiology Update 2025 at the premier institute.

Sharing his views on X, Sonowal said it was “wonderful to interact with respected doctors and the brightest minds in radiology” at the event. He added that such gatherings reaffirm Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of driving healthcare through innovation, collaboration and youth participation.

Calling AIIMS Guwahati a “fulfilment of the long-cherished aspirations” of Assam and the Northeast, the minister underlined how the institution has transformed from “a distant dream” into a centre delivering world-class healthcare at people’s doorsteps.

“Under PM Modi, what was once a distant dream is today a reality, empowering youth with medical education and placing the region at the core of India’s growth story,” Sonowal wrote.

The INI Radiology Update 2025 brought together leading doctors, radiology experts and students for discussions on emerging technologies and practices in medical imaging, underscoring the growing importance of advanced healthcare facilities in the Northeast.