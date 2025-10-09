Guwahati: The Assam Pickleball Association, under the Indian Pickleball Association’s guidance, recently concluded the Assam State Selection Trials at the Pickleball Club in Guwahati’s Basistha.

This PWR200-graded tournament allowed players to earn valuable Pickleball World Ranking points.

Held on October 4 and 5, the two-day event attracted around 80 competitors from across Assam, who contested in 12 categories spanning boys, girls, men, and women divisions.

The trials aimed to select the best players to represent Team Assam at the upcoming Pickleball Nationals, scheduled for November 13–16, 2025, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The competition showcased impressive talent and enthusiasm, reflecting the sport’s growing popularity in the state.

In the Boys U-16 Singles category, Ayyan Rehman claimed victory with an 11–7 win over runner-up Aditya Bikram Kaman. Meanwhile, Prapti Baruah edged out Nayeem Hussain 11–10 to win the Girls U-16 Singles title.

Aditya Bikram Kaman secured the Men’s Singles Open crown by defeating Swagat Baruah 15–5.

On the other hand, Rajat Sarda captured the Men’s Singles 30+ title after a 15–6 win against Aayush Agarwal.

In the Women’s Singles 30+ category, Anangsha Alomyan triumphed over Manaswinee Hazarika 11–8.

Meanwhile, Rajat Sarda and Anangsha Alomyan teamed up to win the Mixed Doubles Open, beating Jonaied Toshif and Manaswinee Hazarika 15–4.

Parth More and Swagat Baruah also took the Men’s Doubles Open title with a 15–10 victory over Mayukh Talukdar and Jonaied Toshif.

Among senior players, Dr. Madhurjya Baruah won the Men’s Singles 40+ title by defeating Rohan Abraham 11–7. Nazneen Rahman claimed the Women’s Singles 40+ crown with an 11–6 win against Babita Mohan Langthasa.

In the Men’s Singles 50+ division, Mridulal Barkakoti overcame Bulbul Das 11–8.

Bipul Kumar Talukdar and Shahnawaz Zaffar won the Men’s Doubles 50+ title by defeating Tiken Chandra Basumatary and Hyder Ali Rymbai 11–9.

Meanwhile, Amlandeep Das emerged victorious in the Men’s Singles 60+ category with an 11–9 win over Mridulal Barkakoti.

The Assam Pickleball Association thanked all players, coaches, and officials for their cooperation and dedication during the event.

The selected athletes will now begin intensive training to prepare for the national championship in Bengaluru.