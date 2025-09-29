Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has initiated a large-scale poster and hoarding campaign across Assam, demanding justice in the sudden and untimely death of iconic musician Zubeen Garg.

As part of the #JusticeForZubeen movement, AASU members have displayed posters bearing the late singer’s image and heartfelt tributes from admirers in key locations throughout the state.

Cities and towns such as Guwahati, Morigaon, Dergaon, Golaghat, Silapathar, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Kokrajhar, Bokajan, and Nagaon are among those featuring the visuals prominently.

AASU leaders stated that the campaign serves not only as a tribute to Zubeen’s immense contribution to Assamese music and culture but also as a public demand for a fair and thorough investigation. They urged citizens, artists, and fans to stand united and support the cause.

Zubeen Garg, affectionately known as the “Voice of Assam,” earned widespread love for his music and social engagement. His unexpected death has sparked deep sorrow and intensified public demand for clarity and accountability.

In the meantime, both the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are actively probing the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Authorities have summoned several individuals for questioning, including actor Nishita Goswami, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma.

Investigators are examining multiple angles, reviewing FIRs, conducting raids, and analyzing financial and forensic evidence linked to Zubeen’s final trip to Singapore, where he passed away.

While early reports suggest Nishita Goswami’s involvement is largely as a witness, officials are leaving no stone unturned, investigating potential negligence or foul play.

Amid mounting public pressure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the case could be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the current SIT probe fails to meet expectations.