Guwahati: The Awards Trust of India (ATI), in association with Aura Profile Management Services, organized the Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan 2025 – Assam Edition at NEFDI in Guwahati, celebrating excellence, leadership, and social contribution.

Public Relations Consultant and founder of PR agency Seven Sense Communications, Subhankar Banerjee, received the Atal Bharat Gaurav Sammaan Award 2025.

His agency was recognized in the category of Best Public Relations and Communications Agency in Northeast India.

The event was led by Shahid Ali Khan, Founder of the Awards Trust of India (ATI) and Managing Director of Aura Profile Management Services, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in creating one of India’s most credible platforms for recognizing talent and social impact.

The evening also featured a special tribute to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, honoring his remarkable contribution to music and cultural heritage.