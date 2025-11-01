Guwahati: Assam has taken a significant leap in India’s semiconductor ambitions with the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility deploying advanced robotics technology for construction , a latest move in the country’s industrial landscape.
“Hi-tech ain’t just a buzzword in Assam, it’s a reality! And the Tata Semiconductor Facility is a strong example of the same. We are deploying state-of-the-art robots to facilitate faster construction. A first of its kind in the industry,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Saturday.
The introduction of robotics at the Tata facility is expected to not only speed up construction timelines but also set new benchmarks for precision and efficiency in large-scale infrastructure projects.
The semiconductor plant, a crucial part of India’s strategy to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing, is projected to attract significant investment and create thousands of skilled jobs in the region.
Also Read: Assam: 12-year-old killed by speeding tractor in Bajali, driver flees
Officials said the use of automation in the facility’s construction aligns with Assam’s broader push toward technological modernization and industrial self-reliance.
The project is also expected to bolster India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain, at a time when chip production has become a strategic priority worldwide.
Industry experts view this development as a transformative step, signaling that the northeastern state is rapidly emerging as a hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation.