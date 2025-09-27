Guwahati: Assam is torn by the suspicious death of Arindam Kundu, in-charge Head Teacher of 93Guwahati: 7 No. Ujan Nagar L.P. School in Cachar district.

As pera detailed memorandum submitted by the All Assam Primary Teachers Association (AAPTA), Kundu died under mysterious circumstances after exposing widespread corruption and administrative abuse within the local education department.

Kundu, hailing from Dhubri, was in Cachar for his job.

Sources say he was a very honest and calm individual who performed his duties diligently.

He was found dead nearly railway tracks on September 18 and was later sent for postmortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital after being discovered by locals.

Kundu was inundated with relentless mental pressure from higher authorities, who reportedly forced him to comply with questionable decisions regarding vendor selections and administrative procedures.

A couple of days before his death, Kundu posted videos and went live on Facebook, publicly describing the systematic harassment and corruption he endured. In the live video, he specifically named Assam government official Jayanti Paul as one who allegedly forced him to become Head Teacher, and also mentioned Nirmalya Debnath and Sarmistha Sarkar in connection with alleged corruption.

He accused CRCC officials of awarding tenders to their close vendors and claimed that all the corruption was carried out while keeping him at the forefront. India Today NE has exclusively accessed this video from a source.

Shockingly, just a day before his death, his mobile phone went missing, and all incriminating videos as well as his Facebook Live were deleted, raising suspicions of deliberate evidence tampering. The postmortem report is still pending at the time of filing this report.

While talking to India Today NE, SSP Cachar Numal Mahatta said that the case is under investigation with the Railway Police (GRP) and that further details are awaited.

Family members and colleagues confirmed Kundu was a responsible son and the only child of his parents. They strongly reject the possibility of suicide, citing his responsible nature and the absence of prior warning signs. More alarmingly, reports indicate multiple cut marks were found on his body, especially on his back and head, suggesting possible physical assault prior to death. The victim’s scooter and personal documents, including his driving license, were also reported missing, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

Kundu was allegedly actively opposing a “powerful nexus” operating within his educational block. In light of these allegations and suspicious circumstances, the AAPTA has urged the District Commissioner and police authorities to conduct a high-level administrative and magisterial inquiry. The association notes that the case may fall under “abetment to suicide” if treated as suicide due to documented mental pressure. Alternatively, family suspicions and physical evidence may point to homicide.

The untimely death of Arindam Kundu, who had exposed alleged corruption, has sparked outrage and grief across Assam. Teachers’ associations, family members, and the wider public are demanding swift and transparent justice