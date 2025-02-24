Guwahati: A teenage girl was reportedly killed during an elephant attack in Gossaigaon of Kokrajhar, Assam on Sunday night.

The incident took place in the Dumruguri area of Mainaguri village in Gossaigaon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The victim, identified as Phungja Musahari was killed after a herd of elephants came to the village in search of food.

According to reports, Phungja was fatally attacked by the elephant, resulting in her instantaneous death before any medical assistance could be provided.

This is the second fatal elephant attack in the region this month, following the death of an elderly woman, Satyabati Basumatary, in Bonagaon village on February 13.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The elephants had reportedly ventured out of the Raimona National Park in search of food.