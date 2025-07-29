Tezpur: A research team from Tezpur University in Assam has developed a low-cost, portable device that can detect Tuberculosis (TB) using a smartphone, offering a promising solution for early diagnosis in rural and underserved regions.

According to a press release, Prof. Pabitra Nath from the Department of Physics and his team designed the device to function without dyes or chemical reagents.

Instead, it detects TB bacteria by harnessing their natural autofluorescence, a glow emitted when exposed to specific wavelengths of light, the statement said.

“While LED-FM [LED fluorescence microscopy] offers higher sensitivity than conventional optical microscopy, it has several drawbacks. It depends on costly equipment, chemical staining agents like auramine-O, and trained personnel for sample preparation and interpretation. Furthermore, its reliance on laboratory infrastructure makes it impractical in many rural settings,” explained Prof. Nath.

The compact device weighs under 300 grams, includes a built-in heating mechanism to enhance detection accuracy, and costs less than Rs 25,000, making it ideal for areas with limited access to laboratory infrastructure.

India faces a significant public health challenge with TB, and early, accurate diagnosis is vital to control its spread.

Prof. Nath emphasized that the current WHO-recommended TB screening method, LED fluorescence microscopy, requires expensive machines, chemical stains like auramine-O, and trained personnel, which many rural areas lack.

Tezpur University’s invention offers a practical solution to this problem, simplifying and broadening access to TB testing.

Prof. Nath elaborated on the technology: “The device developed by the TU researchers leverages the principle of autofluorescence, a natural property of certain microbial cells, including Mycobacterium tuberculosis (mTB) cells, that emit a fluorescence signal when excited by a specific wavelength of light. The team’s key innovation lies in the integration of a heating element within the sensor system. By raising the temperature of the bacterial sample, the system enhances the natural fluorescence signal from mTB cells, enabling trace-level detection without the use of stains or dyes.”

The research team includes Biprav Chetry and Chunuranjan Dutta, both research scholars from the Department of Physics; Dr. J. P. Saikia and Santanu Goswami from the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology; and Abhijit Gogoi from Labdig Innovations and Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The team has already filed a patent for the device (Indian Patent Application No. 202431035472), and their findings have appeared in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, lauded the team’s efforts, stating that “this innovation has the potential to make a big impact in the fight against TB, especially in rural areas.”

“This is a significant step toward bridging the healthcare gap through indigenous technological solutions,” he noted.