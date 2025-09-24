Guwahati: Assam’s Tezpur University has announced plans to commemorate the legacy of late singer Zubeen Garg, including the installation of his statue on campus, the conferment of a posthumous honorary doctorate, and the launch of a scholarship in his name.

The announcement was made by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh on September 23, following a letter from students requesting proper recognition for the singer.

Several proposals, including the installation of a statue, were discussed during a university meeting held on Monday, attended by faculty, officials, and student representatives.

University authorities said the location and design of the statue will be decided in subsequent discussions, and the Education Ministry will be informed. The honorary doctorate will acknowledge Garg’s significant contribution to Assamese music and culture, while the scholarship under the Department of Cultural Studies aims to support emerging talent in arts, music, and cultural activities.

On the issue of student representation, the administration agreed in principle to rename the Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC) to Tezpur University Students’ Union.

However, as TUSC is a statutory body under the Tezpur University Act, 1993, the change would require an amendment in Parliament, to be processed through the Academic Council and the Board of Management.