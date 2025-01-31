Assam: Three held with elephant tusks, tiger bones in Nagaon

Guwahati: Three individuals were arrested in Nagaon, Assam with a huge quantity of wild animal parts on Thursday.

As per sources, the suspected poachers were arrested by the officials of the forest department and police in Nagaon.

They seized a huge consignment of illegal wildlife products, including elephant tusks, tiger bones, and teeth.

The arrested individuals were identified as Amar Hanse, Mahindra Borgang, and Prabin Changmai.

They were allegedly attempting to sell the smuggled items.

The accused had reportedly transported the wildlife products from Karbi Anglong.

They had a plan to sell them to potential buyers near Gamariati in Nagaon.

Two of the arrested individuals are residents of Karbi Anglong, while the third hails from Nagaon.

Police are now investigating a possible wildlife poaching network connected with the incident.