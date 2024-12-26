Guwahati: On Christmas night a massive fire broke out in Bongaigoan, Assam destroying property over Rs 30 lakh.

The incident took place near Balarpet Tiniali Bazaar in Bongaigaon district, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The inferno completely destroyed three homes and a vehicle, with estimated property losses amounting to approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The homes of Samed Ali, Suleman Ali, and Rafiqul Islam were reduced to ashes, leaving the families to face significant losses.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, although a thorough investigation is still pending.

Firefighters supported by local residents, doused the flames from spreading to the nearby market area, averting further devastation.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.

However, there were no reports of any casualties.