Guwahati: At least three suspected poachers were arrested by the forest department from the Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar, Assam on Friday.

The suspected poachers were identified as Anam Basumatary (45), Bedalao Basumatary (40), and Kulu Koila (55), all residents of Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They were suspected of being involved in poaching several animals including elephants, deer, tigers, and other wild animals.

Also Read: Assam: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Guwahati

Officials informed that the suspects were nabbed based on an input.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They were apprehended with at least 5 kilograms of meat, suspected to be of a tiger and its skin.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaland woman abducted in Guwahati

The accused were drying up the meat near the Palla River inside the RNP when they were nabbed by the officials.

They were immediately booked under relevant sections of the BNS and Wildlife Protection Act.