Assam: Timber seized on International Day of Forests

Guwahati: A team of forest officials in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur, Assam, was involved in a nighttime pursuit of a vehicle carrying illegally felled timber on March 21, while the world observed International Day of the Forests.

The vehicle, a mini truck (registration number AS29 C 0765), was traveling from Majuli and was loaded with Shimalu wood.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The truck was intercepted at Sonari Chapori by the forest department, but the driver refused to stop, prompting a 15-kilometer chase.

Led by Forest Beat Officer (FBO) Karabi Hazarika of Dhakuakhana Forest Sub-Beat, the team pursued the vehicle along the Dhakuakha-Majuli PWD Road and eventually overtook it at Bamun Gaon, near the Dhakuakhana Court.

However, the driver and two accomplices managed to flee before the forest officials could apprehend them.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

FBO Karabi Hazarika stated that timber smuggling has been an ongoing issue in the Dhakuakhana region, involving a network extending to neighboring Majuli, Dhemaji, and North Lakhimpur. The forest department has been actively monitoring the situation.

A case has been registered at Dhakuakhana Police Station, and the vehicle along with the illegal timber has been seized.