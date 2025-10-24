Digboi: Tinsukia district is set to host a musical tribute on November 5, with at least 5,000 people expected to perform Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ during a Memorial Day celebration honoring the singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna awardee.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Pal today finalized plans for the event.

The gathering included eminent cultural and administrative figures, such as Padma Shri awardee Dulal Manki, Swaroop Gohai (Chairperson of the Motok Autonomous Council), District Development Commissioner Pavitra Kumar Das, District Information and Public Relations Officer Bikash Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Bambi Kumari, senior journalist Amulya Khataniar, and former Tinsukia Development Authority Chairperson Pranav Barua.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Pal urged the community to actively participate in this massive musical tribute. “This is not merely a performance; it is a celebration of Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless legacy and his enduring message of humanity and unity. We hope to see every section of the community come together to make this historic event a success,” he said.

The celebration is part of the Assam government’s year-long centenary observances marking Hazarika’s birth.

Special arrangements have been made to honor senior artists who collaborated with the maestro, and over 100 local performers will present a collective musical showcase representing the district’s rich cultural tapestry.

To ensure smooth coordination and widespread participation, committees have been established across Tinsukia under the leadership of Dulal Manki.

Organizers emphasize that the event will not only pay homage to Hazarika but also reaffirm his enduring message that “man is for man,” highlighting the unifying power of music across Assam and beyond.

This Memorial Day event in Tinsukia will honor Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy and bring the community together in a collective tribute.