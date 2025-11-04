Guwahati: Firebrand TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev says that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is “a kind of NRC,” asserting that the BJP-led government deliberately avoided conducting it in Assam to escape uncomfortable questions about the outcome of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She said, “SIR is a kind of NRC and the entire opposition says this. The government did not conduct SIR in Assam, and that itself is the biggest proof that it is indeed NRC.”

Dev added that between 2013 and 2019, the “NRC exercise in Assam involved verification of documents belonging to around 3 crore people. “Now, if SIR is conducted here, the government will have to answer questions about the NRC’s results.”

The BJP is not conducting SIR in Assam to save itself from this awkward situation,” she said.

She elaborated Assam’s people have lost faith in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government following the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg, calling for complete transparency in the ongoing investigation.

“Zubeen resided in the hearts of the people of Assam, and after the incident, people have lost trust in the government. I want to see the SIT report or the chargesheet in the case,” Dev said.