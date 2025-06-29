Assam Rang Ghar

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the government will build a dedicated channel to protect the historic and the state’s iconic Rang Ghar, to permanently resolve the chronic waterlogging that has plagued the historic monument for years.

During his visit to Sivasagar on Sunday, CM Sarma revealed detailed plans to construct a dedicated drainage channel for Rang Ghar, a proud symbol of heritage of Assam, revealing that groundwork is set to begin within the next one to two months.

“We’ve been discussing practical solutions, and within the next one or two months, we aim to start work to build a proper drainage path,” Sarma stated.

He expressed confidence that the state plans to complete the project within 16 to 18 months, stating a transformed environment for future generations to appreciate.

Chief Minister Sarma also confirmed an upcoming visit to the ONGC-capped gas leak site in the district. He plans to review the situation and hold discussions with local residents.

“We need a district-level discussion with ONGC. I will visit the capped gas leak site and meet the local people,” he said.

Sarma reflected on previous suggestions for ONGC to transfer assets to OIL, which faced local objections.

Additionally, Sarma mentioned that cabinet meetings held outside the state capital, Dispur, would resume once the flood situation stabilizes.

“We hold three to four cabinet meetings outside Dispur every year to stay connected with local needs. The floods paused this practice, but once the situation improves, we’ll conduct cabinets in three districts,” he added.

This is the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.



This 18th century Royal sports pavilion is a symbol of Assam's rich heritage.



