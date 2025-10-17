Guwahati: The Assam government has established a Satra Commission with quasi-judicial authority to resolve land disputes and protect Vaishnavite monasteries.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the cabinet’s approval of the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, on October 16.

The newly formed commission will not only protect the lands and legacies of Satras but also promote cultural preservation and heritage tourism.

With plans to digitally archive ancient manuscripts and artefacts, the initiative aims to provide global access to the state’s religious and cultural treasures.

A retired High Court judge will head the commission, joined by the Director of Land Requisition, Acquisition and Reforms, two Satra representatives nominated by the state, and a retired bureaucrat with expertise in land governance.

The body will actively address encroachments, settle property disputes, and back the revival and promotion of Satriya arts and culture.

In addition to this cultural initiative, the Assam cabinet has approved several major economic and welfare decisions.

From July 1, 2025, state government employees and pensioners will receive a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the total DA to 58 per cent.

The cabinet also greenlit an equity infusion of Rs 1,272.09 crore over four years into Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (BVFCL).

This investment will help establish a Brownfield Ammonia-Urea plant at Namrup IV, targeting an annual output of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes.

The project is expected to draw an overall investment of Rs 10,601.40 crore and generate employment for 460 permanent staff and 1,500 contract workers.

To further support education, the government sanctioned financial aid for girl students under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni scheme.

This assistance will benefit those enrolled in higher secondary and self-financed courses across government and venture institutions during the 2025–26 academic year.