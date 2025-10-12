Guwahati: The All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) has expressed concerns over the Central Government’s plan to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six Assam communities, Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutia, and Tea Tribes, stating that the move could affect the rights and identity of existing recognized tribal communities.

In an executive meeting held at the Tribal Rest House in Paltanbazar, Guwahati, chaired by Sukumar Basumatary, the Sangha labeled the proposal a “dangerous political conspiracy” by the Central and State governments aimed at short-term electoral advantage.

The organization demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and cautioned that a statewide protest would follow if the decision is implemented.

The AATS argued that granting ST status to these socially, educationally, and economically advanced communities could allow them to contest Assembly and Parliamentary seats reserved for genuine tribal groups, gradually eroding political representation for indigenous tribes.

It also warned that this could limit access to education, employment, and self-governance opportunities for existing tribal populations.

Referring to a precedent in 1996, the Sangha noted that the temporary inclusion of the Koch-Rajbongshi in the ST (Plains) list resulted in a Koch-Rajbongshi candidate winning the Majuli ST-reserved Assembly seat and securing most reserved positions in professional institutions.

While emphasizing that it is not against the progress of the six communities, the AATS asserted it would “resist at any cost” any action that threatens the rights and survival of Assam’s indigenous Scheduled Tribes.

The Sangha called on both Central and State governments to clarify how the six communities could be included without harming the interests of recognized tribes and stressed that any unilateral inclusion would trigger a strong and united movement across the state.