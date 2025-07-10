Guwahati: The Jorhat Police in Assam have arrested two individuals for allegedly impersonating qualified medical professionals and illegally practicing medicine in the city for several years.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Gogoi and Amar Jyoti Nath, were operating a private clinic on Old Abart Bhawan Road—one of the busiest areas in Jorhat.

The duo had gained notoriety locally and were even nicknamed the “Munna Bhai duo,” in reference to a film character who faked a medical degree.

According to officials, Ashok Kumar Gogoi initially ran a homeopathy clinic at the same location. However, over time, he began practicing allopathic medicine without holding any recognized qualifications.

His associate, Amar Jyoti Nath, also falsely claimed to be a certified MBBS doctor and presented himself as a medicine specialist.

The alleged fraud came to light after several medical representatives (MRs) raised concerns about inconsistencies in their prescriptions and treatment approaches.

A formal complaint was submitted to the Joint Director of the Health Department, prompting an official investigation.

Following verification, the Health Department issued an order for the immediate shutdown of the unlicensed clinic. Both individuals were arrested by Jorhat Police on the same night and have been charged under applicable sections of the law related to impersonation and unauthorized medical practice.

Authorities have stated that further investigation is underway to determine the duration of the illegal practice and whether any patients suffered harm as a result.