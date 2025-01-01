Guwahati: Two individuals were arrested by the police in Dhubri, Assam with a huge quantity of fake Indian currency notes on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Gobinda Barman and Chandan Ray.

They were both residents of Matiapara village in Kokrajhar district.

Reports stated that they were arrested in Haripur under the jurisdiction of Tamarhat Police Station in Dhubri.

The police recovered two FICN notes, 1,500 sheets of blank paper, and chemicals suspected to be used in producing counterfeit currency.

A scooter allegedly used in their operations was also seized.

The seized items have been secured for further investigation, and authorities are working to uncover the broader counterfeit currency network and identify potential accomplices.