Guwahati: In a span of just two days, Assam’s Cachar Police have exposed two individuals allegedly posing as medical practitioners, raising serious concerns about the prevalence of quackery in the district.

On November 1, police arrested Supal Roy (42), a resident of Chotojalenga Part II, who was caught red-handed practising medicine without valid credentials. Roy was operating from his own pharmacy located at the Rosekandy Tea Estate under the jurisdiction of Dwarbond Police Station.

According to police sources, Roy had been offering medical consultations and prescribing medicines to unsuspecting patients. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Dwarbond PS conducted a raid and apprehended him at the spot.

Barely 24 hours later, on November 2, another similar case surfaced when police nabbed Indrajit Roy (39), a native of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, who had been posing as a visiting doctor at MAA Ayurved, located in Tarapur’s E&D Colony.

Officials confirmed that both individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Assam Medical Practitioners Act, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

A senior police officer from Cachar commented, “We are taking strict action against those endangering public health by posing as qualified doctors. The district police will continue its crackdown on such fraudulent practices.”

The back-to-back arrests have sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting renewed calls for stringent verification of medical practitioners operating in the Barak Valley region.