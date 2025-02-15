Guwahati: Two people lost their lives in a road accident on National Highway 17 at Lampara under Boko Police Station in Kamrup, Assam on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle, striking it from behind.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The bus attempted to flee the scene but was intercepted by police at Agchiya village.

Although the driver managed to escape, the bus was apprehended.

The victims, who were carpenters working in Guwahati, were travelling home when the accident occurred.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Their bodies were sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police are investigating the incident, and a search is underway to apprehend the driver.