Udalguri: Udalguri district in Assam has achieved a remarkable reduction in its child mortality rate over the past three years.

Official figures indicate a consistent downward trend—from 256 child deaths in 2022–23 to 130 in 2023–24, and further down to just 82 cases so far in the 2024–25 financial year.

Health workers of the district health society, with strong support from Udalguri’s district administration, are attributing this significant improvement to an integrated set of health interventions rolled out since April 2024.

Talking to Northeast Now, N. Binoy Singh, in-charge Joint Director of Health Services, Udalguri, Assam, said the district had faced considerable challenges earlier due to a relatively high child mortality rate.

“We adopted a layered and targeted approach to tackle the issue. Key initiatives included early registration of expectant mothers within the first trimester, regular antenatal check-ups ensured by ASHA and ANM workers, and active monitoring of high-risk pregnancies to ensure institutional deliveries,” N Binoy stated.

Crucial to this progress was the emphasis on postnatal care. Trained health workers conducted home visits to monitor newborns and infants, identifying early warning signs and educating families on essential childcare and nutrition practices. Full immunization coverage, awareness campaigns promoting exclusive breastfeeding, and initiatives encouraging complementary feeding have also played pivotal roles.

Addressing childhood anemia became another priority. Regular screenings, timely treatments, and follow-ups helped reduce associated complications. Nutrition education further empowered families to adopt healthier diets.

Meanwhile, health workers promptly referred children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) for specialized care.

Authorities tracked the progress through regular reviews at the district, block, and sector levels, enabling timely interventions and strategic adjustments.

“Our healthcare workers are alert and committed. Their round-the-clock efforts in early identification of illnesses and swift referrals to health facilities have helped us save many young lives. We are proud of the decline we’ve achieved so far and remain determined to reach our ultimate goal—zero child deaths in Udalguri,” N Binoy added.

This milestone reflects a model of community-centered healthcare delivery and underscores the impact of sustained, grassroots-level interventions in improving child survival outcomes.