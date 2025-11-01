Dibrugarh: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahotsav at the historic Chowkidingee playground in Dibrugarh.

The grand opening ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of young athletes, sports enthusiasts, and dignitaries from across the district.

Inaugurating the event, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the importance of sports in shaping the nation’s youth and fostering unity, discipline, and determination.

He said, “The Sansad Khel Mahotsav is not just a competition, but a celebration of talent and teamwork. It will help identify young sporting talents from grassroots levels who can represent India at national and international platforms, including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.”

Organized under the patronage of MP Sarbananda Sonowal and in collaboration with the Dibrugarh District Sports Association, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav aims to promote sports culture and provide a platform for Under-19 athletes to showcase their potential.

By nurturing young sporting talent and preparing them for international platforms such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 reflects the government’s broader vision of promoting sports as a means of youth empowerment, unity, and healthy living — in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Khelo India, Fit India.”

The Khel Mahotsav will be organized in 11 different venues across the six constituencies of Dibrugarh, and the event involves a three-level competition at Village, Block/Ward, and parliamentary constituency levels.

The sports included in the Khel Mahotsav are Football, Cricket, Volleyball, Athletics, and indigenous sports namely Khoko, Kabaddi, Pithu, and Tug of War.

This Khel Mahotsav promises to be one of the largest community sports initiatives in Upper Assam, offering a vibrant platform for young athletes to display their skills and sportsmanship.