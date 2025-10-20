Guwahati: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Assam University in Silchar has brewed a new chapter in academia by launching its own brand of packaged organic tea—‘AUrganic Tea’—grown and processed right within its campus gardens.

The project, a visionary initiative of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, marks the university’s entry into the world of sustainable tea cultivation and experiential learning. The debut harvest features certified organic First Flush and Second Flush teas, promising both delicate aromas and bold flavors—a true reflection of Assam’s tea legacy.

Pant described the initiative as “a blend of sustainability, innovation, and pride in our regional heritage.” He credited the successful execution of the project to the dedicated efforts of faculty, students, and industry mentors.

At the heart of this achievement stands I. B. Ubhadia, General Manager of Rosekandy Tea Estate and Director of Prithvi Tea Company Pvt. Ltd., whose decades of experience shaped the project’s technical and educational framework.

Under his guidance, students were exposed to every stage of the process—from cultivation and plucking to processing and packaging—transforming the university into a living laboratory of sustainable agriculture.

Officials say Ubhadia’s longstanding collaboration with Assam University has been instrumental in bridging classroom learning with the realities of the plantation sector.

His contributions include facilitating hands-on industrial visits, mentoring research scholars, and fostering awareness of sustainable practices, factory hygiene, and labor welfare systems.

“This collaboration is a model of how academia and industry can work together to promote innovation while staying rooted in community development,” said Prof. Pant.

Beyond the cup, ‘AUrganic Tea’ also invites tea lovers to experience the serenity of the university’s plantations. Visitors can explore the lush gardens, learn about organic cultivation, and unwind at the scenic “Lake View Cottage,” overlooking the campus lake—an initiative that subtly blends tea tourism with environmental education.