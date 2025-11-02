Guwahati: In a major boost to sustainable tourism and community-led conservation, Assam forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Sunday inaugurated the Hemtap Hill Trek at Kaziranga, a pioneering eco-tourism initiative designed to integrate nature exploration with local livelihoods.

The project, managed by the Naharubasti-Silimkhowa Eco-Development Committee under the aegis of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), seeks to offer visitors an immersive experience in Assam’s rich biodiversity while promoting ethnic culinary traditions and empowering indigenous communities.

The Hemtap Hill Trek is a collaborative effort between WWF-India, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, marking a significant step in aligning tourism with conservation and socio-economic upliftment.

Assam forest and environment minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who shared details of the inauguration on social media, described the initiative as “a model of harmony between nature and people, where conservation translates into opportunity.”

Minister Patowary, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), hailed the project as “a milestone in Assam’s eco-tourism journey,” emphasizing that community participation would be the cornerstone of future conservation strategies across the state.

Located on the fringes of the world-renowned Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its one-horned rhinoceros the Hemtap Hill Trek promises visitors a blend of adventure, cultural immersion, and environmental education.

Officials said the project would generate alternative livelihood opportunities for local villagers through homestays, guided treks, and traditional cuisine experiences, thereby reducing dependence on forest resources.

The launch of the Hemtap Hill Trek underscores Assam’s growing commitment to sustainable tourism models that balance ecological protection with inclusive development a vision that could redefine eco-tourism across India’s Northeast.