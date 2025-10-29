Guwahati: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) may part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by December, ahead of the next Assam Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary said that while a final decision has not been made, the party’s stand on the alliance will be decided during its Triennial Conference in December.

“For now, the UPPL remains aligned with the NDA at both the state and central levels,” Narzary said, noting that internal discussions are ongoing regarding the party’s next political move.

He added that the UPPL is currently focused on strengthening its organisational network across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) ahead of the elections.

The party will organise bike rallies in all Assembly constituencies within the BTR to connect with grassroots workers and the public, boosting its reach.

The UPPL, which runs the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in partnership with the BJP, has been part of Assam’s ruling coalition since 2020.

However, rising political friction between the two allies has fuelled speculation about a possible split before the upcoming polls.