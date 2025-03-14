Guwahati: The Sonitpur Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Tezpur has remanded University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque to judicial custody following his arrest by district police on March 14.

The court has directed the police to produce Hoque before it again on March 18.

Allegations of promising students to use unfair means in exams led to Hoque’s arrest.

Haque’s lawyer had also filed a bail petition in the court, but the court did not take it up during the day’s proceedings.

The case has drawn significant attention, especially after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Hoque, calling him a “big fraud” and claiming that his entire past was false.

The high court also restrained his arrest in three other cases in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar and Barpeta, but the Sonitpur police arrested him in connection with another case registered in the district.

The police first arrested Hoque, along with five teachers from a school in Patharkandi, on February 22 in Guwahati and sent them to 14 days’ judicial custody.

However, Sonitpur police took him into custody in relation to another case in their jurisdiction.

The authorities accused the teachers of facilitating students from other districts to appear for the Class 12 CBSE board exams by promising unfair means to secure high marks.