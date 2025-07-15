Guwahati: A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in Assam’s Guwahati for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body inside their residence, police said.

The accused, Rahima Khatun, reportedly killed her husband, Sabiyal Rehman (40), following a domestic dispute on June 26 at their home in Joymati Nagar in the Pandu area of the city. Rehman, a scrap dealer, was married to Khatun for 15 years, and the couple had two children.

According to police, after the incident, Khatun buried her husband’s body in a five-foot-deep pit dug within the premises of their house. To cover up the crime, she initially told acquaintances that Rehman had left for Kerala for work. When suspicion grew, she fled the house citing health reasons.

The case came to light after the victim’s brother lodged a missing person complaint at Jalukbari police station on July 12. The next day, Rahima Khatun surrendered at the same police station and confessed to the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Padmanav Baruah said Khatun admitted during initial interrogation that a violent altercation took place between the couple on the night of June 26.

Rehman, who was reportedly intoxicated, sustained serious injuries during the fight and died. Khatun allegedly panicked, dug a pit inside the house, and buried the body.

Following her confession, a forensic team and a magistrate accompanied police to the residence, where Rehman’s decomposed body was exhumed for forensic examination.

“We suspect she may not have acted alone,” DCP Baruah said. “It is unlikely that one person could dig such a large pit alone. The investigation is ongoing to determine if others were involved.”