Guwahati: The capital reeled under a spine-chilling crime drama on Sunday night when a youth, identified as Imran Ali, allegedly transported the body of a young woman in his car and abandoned it outside Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam before making a desperate attempt to flee.

Eyewitnesses recounted a scene straight out of a crime thriller: Ali hurriedly wheeling the body of the woman into the emergency ward on a hospital trolley, then bolting toward the exit in a suspicious rush.

His behavior set off alarm bells. Security personnel gave chase and nabbed him right outside the hospital gates.

The twist that has stunned investigators, witnesses claim foam was oozing from the woman’s mouth, raising chilling suspicions of poisoning or a violent end.

Police wasted no time. Bhangagarh Police swooped in, taking Ali into custody for interrogation, even as the hospital prepared for a forensic autopsy to establish the precise cause of death.

“This is not a routine case. Every angle is being probed, including foul play,” a senior officer remarked, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

The grim spectacle of a young woman’s body being abandoned in the city’s premier hospital has not only left Guwahati shocked but also triggered dark whispers about what led to her mysterious end.