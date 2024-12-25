Guwahati: The police in Sribhumi (Karimganj), Assam intercepted a truck carrying a massive haul of 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets on Tuesday.

The consignment was valued at a staggering Rs 45 crore in the international grey market.

One individual was arrested in connection with this seizure, police informed.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the Sribhumi Police in this operation.

Separately, a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and Cachar district police led to the seizure of 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin from a motorcycle rider in Silchar, Cachar.

The estimated street value of this seizure is around Rs 20 crore.

It may be mentioned that Yaba is a type of methamphetamine tablet that is commonly used as a recreational drug.

The name “Yaba” is derived from the Thai language, where “ya” means “medicine” and “ba” means “crazy”.

Yaba tablets typically contain a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, and may also include other ingredients such as ketamine or ecstasy.

They are often produced in clandestine laboratories in Southeast Asia, particularly in Myanmar and Thailand.